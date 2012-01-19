(adds details, quotes)
* Sharapova wins second straight match 6-0 6-1
* Plays Germany's Kerber in next round
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Russia's golden girl
Maria Sharapova spent only 64 minutes disposing of an American
qualifier to reach the third round of the Australian before
setting her mind on a life-long goal to win a medal for Russia
at the Olympics.
With three grand slams, 24 WTA titles and $16 million in
prize-money, Florida resident Sharapova has ticked most boxes on
a player's dream CV but was crushed to miss out on the 2008
Beijing Games because of a shoulder injury.
Back in the top five after suffering a succession of
debilitating injuries in recent years, Sharapova is confident
her fitness woes are behind her and will be at the vanguard of
Russia's campaign to rise to the top of the medal standings.
"This year is a big year for me because I'll be playing in
the Olympics, which has been a dream of mine since I was a young
girl," the 24-year-old told reporters after thrashing Jamie
Hampton 6-0 6-1.
"Growing up in Russia, tennis wasn't a big sport back then.
It was all about being an Olympian, especially the winter
sports.
"Fortunately we've been able to change that a little bit and
tennis has become extremely popular back in Russia.
"Overall, I was extremely disappointed I missed Beijing.
This year, to have a long grass court season, will be fun."
On the grass-courts of Wimbledon, host venue for the Olympic
tennis tournament, the tall Russian will be out to emulate
compatriot Elena Dementieva, who defeated fellow Russian Dinara
Safina in the final at Beijing.
Sharapova is likely to compete against the cream of women's
tennis at the Games, where the lure of the sport's spiritual
home and the chance to accrue WTA ranking points have given the
tournament added weight.
The Russian may fancy her medal chances at the All England
Club, where she stunned Serena Williams to win Wimbledon as a
17-year-old, provided her injury-prone body stays trouble-free.
At Melbourne Park on Thursday, Sharapova hardly needed have
worried about testing her physical limits against Hampton,
notching up an identical scoreline to the one she enjoyed in her
first round thrashing of Argentine Gisela Dulko.
The blonde world number four will next face 30th seeded
German Angelique Kerber, who won 7-5 6-1 over Canada's Stephanie
Dubois.
Having described Dulko as her "toughest" opponent after that
one-sided romp, Sharapova put in another bid for a gold medal in
diplomacy after her match against Hampton.
"A few of those games she was up 40-15 and I came back,"
Sharapova said. "Those are tough games because you put yourself
in a position where you have to pull through."
