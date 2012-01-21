MELBOURNE Jan 21 Former champion Maria
Sharapova continued to sweep through the Australian Open draw on
Saturday with a dominant 6-1 6-2 third round victory over German
Angelique Kerber.
Kerber, the 30th seed, offered resistance to the aggressive
Russian with a service break at 2-0 down in the second set but
Sharapova simply upped the decibel level in her shrieks and
battered her into submission in 87 minutes.
Showing no signs of the ankle injury that ruled her out of
the Brisbane warm-up event, Sharapova, who won the last of her
three grand slam titles in Melbourne in 2008, reached the last
16 having conceded just five games in three matches.
Fourth seed Sharapova will face compatriot Svetlana
Kuznetsova or another German in Sabine Lisicki in the fourth
round with a potential showdown against five-times champion
Serena Williams looming in the quarter-finals.
