* Sharapova eases into fourth round
* Concedes just five games in three matches
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 Former champion Maria
Sharapova continued to sweep through the Australian Open draw on
Saturday with a dominant 6-1 6-2 third round victory over German
Angelique Kerber.
Sharapova, who won the last of her three grand slam titles
in Melbourne four years ago, reached the last 16 having conceded
just five games in three matches after 6-0 6-1 victories in the
first two rounds.
Kerber, the 30th seed, offered a little more resistance to
the aggressive Russian than her predecessors with a service
break after a 15 minute game at 2-0 down in the second set.
Sharapova, however, simply upped the decibel level in her
shrieks and battered her opponent into submission with her
ferocious groundstrokes in 87 minutes.
"I felt like I was aggressive enough," she said. "In the
first set, I didn't give her a chance to do what she likes. In
the second set, it became a bit more of a battle. But I felt
like I stepped it up when I had to here and there."
The fourth seed was forced to pull out of the year-end
championships last October and a Brisbane warm-up event earlier
this month with an ankle injury.
Sharapova is only 24 but has just embarked on her 11th year
as a professional, making her one of the more experienced
players on the circuit.
That experience, she said, is a big help when she returns
from injury straight into a big tournament.
"You know your strengths," she said. "You know what's won
you matches before, what's won you grand slams. You know what's
gotten you to the top.
"I don't think necessarily all those things, if you repeat
them the same way, will maybe get you the same result because
everything always changes.
"You have to adapt to whatever comes your way. I mean, not
one day is ever the same, not one match is ever the same. You
have some good ones, some disappointing ones.
"But you stick to what you do best."
Next up in the fourth round is compatriot Svetlana
Kuznetsova or another German in Sabine Lisicki with a possible
showdown against five-times champion Serena Williams looming in
the quarter-finals.
Sharapova revealed that between matches in Melbourne she
has been reading George Orwell's dystopian novel "Nineteen
Eighty-Four".
In the Newspeak of the press conference, it is never done
to look further ahead than the next opponent and the Russian was
duly dismissive when asked if her thoughts ever strayed to
considering how the second week might pan out for her.
"It's pretty much the next match," she said.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
