PARIS, June 6 A decibel-busting display of power
tennis helped Maria Sharapova reach her third French Open
semi-final with a 6-2 6-3 win over Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday.
The Russian second seed fired a series of winners, each
accompanied by her habitual shrieks, to break her opponent's
serve seven times in straight-forward quarter-final encounter
that lasted only one hour 14 minutes.
The Estonian, who was backed by a small but noisy contingent
of face-painted and flag-waving fans, froze on the big stage of
Philippe Chatrier Court.
Sharapova will play the winner of Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova's quarter-final match against Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava
Shvedova.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)