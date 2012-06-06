(Writes through, adds byline)
By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 6 So straightforward was Maria
Sharapova's quarter-final win over Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday that
she could even have found time on Philippe Chatrier Court to
indulge in her favourite hobby: people watching.
A decibel-busting display of power tennis helped her to
reach her third French Open semi-final with a routine 6-2 6-3
win that was little more than a one-sided mismatch.
The towering Russian fired a series of winners, each
accompanied by her habitual shrieks, to break her opponent's
serve seven times and walked off court with a smile and a wave
after one hour 14 minutes of tennis.
It left Sharapova the afternoon free to swan off to the
Champs Elysees and soak up the atmosphere among the locals.
"I love people watching in Tokyo but Paris is another
level," she explained to reporters who had little to ask about
the match.
"I love the way that people go about their lives and the way
they sit at cafes like a few centimetres from the cars going by.
"Everyone sits close to each other and you're eavesdropping
on their conversations."
Sharapova looked much more at ease on the clay than her
rival and had Kanepi on the run from the opening game.
The Estonian, backed by a small but noisy contingent of
face-painted and flag-waving fans, froze on the big stage and
looked happy to sit back and wait for a mistake. They were few
and far between.
Sharapova will now play Petra Kvitova who came through a
tough three-setter against Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova.
The Russian leads their head-to-head 3-2 but the memory of
last year's Wimbledon final when Kvitova shocked her to win the
title will no doubt be on her mind.
"She's an extremely tough opponent," Sharapova said. "When
she's confident and when she's hitting the ball well she's quite
dangerous. It's going to be another level.
"I hope that I can raise my level too."
