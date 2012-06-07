PARIS, June 7 Maria Sharapova enjoyed a double
celebration on Thursday as she reclaimed the world number one
tennis ranking after blowing away Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova 6-3 6-3 to reach her maiden French Open final.
The Russian now stands one match away from fulfilling her
dream of completing a career grand slam and will be favourite to
become the newest member of the Roland Garros champions' club
when she takes on Italian outsider Sara Errani on Saturday.
The swirling winds on Philippe Chatrier Court made life
difficult for both players initially, with Sharapova facing
break points on both of her opening service games but it was
Kvitova who blinked first.
The Czech left-hander's forehand started to misfire badly
and she surrendered the first set after dropping her serve in
the fifth game.
Kvitova fought back from 1-3 down in the second set to level
at 3-3 but Sharapova kept on pounding winners from the baseline
to break for 5-3 before wrapping up the one-sided contest in 77
minutes with an ace.
