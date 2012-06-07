(Adds further quotes, details)
By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 7 It was little wonder Maria
Sharapova's jubilant coach was wagging his index finger aloft on
Thursday as the Russian enjoyed a double celebration after
sweeping into her maiden French Open final.
Not only did her 6-3 6-3 humbling of Wimbledon champion
Petra Kvitova allow her to move within two sets of fulfilling
her dream of completing a career grand slam but, after a
four-year wait, she was finally back on top of the world.
Whether on not Sharapova becomes the newest member of the
Roland Garros champions' club when she takes on Italian outsider
Sara Errani on Saturday, the statuesque Russian's name will be
on top of the WTA rankings list on Monday.
"A few years ago I don't know if I even had a ranking after
having my shoulder surgery (in August 2008). It's pretty special
that on Monday I going to be number one again," a beaming
Sharapova told the crowd.
"I'm happy and I'm proud of where I came from... I've worked
hard to get to this place."
Four years after not knowing whether she would ever be able
to compete at the highest level again, or even come close to
winning any titles let alone a grand slam, Sharapova opened her
slender shoulders wide to blow away Kvitova.
The 22-year-old was bidding to become the first Czech woman
to reach the final since Hana Mandlikova won the title for
Czechoslovakia in 1981.
But she stood no chance against a woman who has never been
afraid to show her iron will in the face of adversity.
The strong swirling winds not only made the 17 flagpoles on
top of Philippe Chatrier Court sway from side-to-side, it also
made life difficult for both players as their long ponytails
kept flying into their faces.
Sharapova's habit of repeatedly tucking her hair behind her
ears went into overdrive as she tried to clear her vision and it
was perhaps unsurprising that the Russian faced break points on
both of her opening service games. However, it was Kvitova who
blinked first.
The Czech left-hander rates her forehand and her serve as
her strongest weapons. Unfortunately both were misfiring on
Thursday.
Two sloppy forehand errors handed Sharapova the break in the
fifth game and the Russian barely needed to move off the
baseline as she watched Kvitova implode while trying to stay
alive in the set.
The fourth seed was broken to love, a forehand into the
tramlines on set point summing up the kind of day she was
having.
Her day went from bad to worse as she dropped serve for a
third time, this time with a double fault, to go 1-3 down in the
second set.
She managed to show some fight to level for 3-3 but
Sharapova kept on pounding winners from the baseline to break
for 5-3 before wrapping up the one-sided contest in 77 minutes
with an eye-popping second serve ace.
"What an amazing feeling," Sharapova said after notching up
her eighth win in nine matches against left-handers in 2012.
"I've been in the semi-finals three times and always dreamed
to be in the final and finally I have that opportunity."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)