PARIS May 27 Maria Sharapova was not distracted by a late court switch as she started her French Open title defence with a ruthless 6-2 6-1 dismissal of Taipei's Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round on Monday.

With the men's encounter between Frenchman Gael Monfils and Czech Tomas Berdych dragging on over on Chatrier Court, the Russian second seed's match was moved to the Suzanne Lenglen arena where Sharapova enjoyed a 54-minute stroll.

She ended her opponent's ordeal with a crosscourt backhand winner, with some spectators having barely had time to sit down.

Sharapova next faces Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)