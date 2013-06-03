PARIS, June 3 Maria Sharapova showed American Sloane Stephens how far she has to go to become a grand slam contender, scoring a 6-4 6-3 victory on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The defending champion produced a no-nonsense display to leave Stephens in the shade on Chatrier Court despite the 20-year-old's choice of flourescent yellow outfit.

There was nothing between the players until 3-3 in the first set when Sharapova earned her first break points, converting at the third attempt.

Stephens did manage to break Sharapova's serve in the second set but the Russian world number two responded with two of her own as she clinched a meeting with Jelena Jankovic or unseeded American Jamie Hampton. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)