MELBOURNE Jan 20 Third seed Maria Sharapova was dumped out of the Australian Open fourth round when she suffered a 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Sharapova's demise came a day after Serbia's Ana Ivanovic beat world number one and title favourite Serena Williams, also in the fourth round.

