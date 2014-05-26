PARIS May 26 Maria Sharapova hurried into the second round of the French Open on Monday with a 6-1 6-2 demolition of fellow Russian Ksenia Pervak.

Seventh seed Sharapova, champion in 2012 and runner-up last year, dropped serve once in the opening set but was never really bothered by the world number 156 as she set up a meeting with Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

Pervak warmed up in army camouflage trousers and jacket, but her fighting spirit was not enough against Sharapova, who was sporting a pale rose outfit.

The match started on court Philippe Chatrier just over an hour late due to rain but Sharapova was done by lunch time, sealing it in 61 minutes on her first match point.