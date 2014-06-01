PARIS, June 1 Maria Sharapova, seventh seed and last year's losing finalist, won the last nine games of the match, after losing the first set, to sweep past Australia's Samantha Stosur 3-6 6-4 6-0 into the French Open's quarter-finals on Sunday.

The 19th seed outfought and outfired the former world No.1 in the first set and held her nerve when Sharapova broke early in the second set. But the Russian began to build a remorseless momentum to grind down Stosur with her accuracy from the baseline.

Sharapova broke for a 5-4 lead to take the second set and raced to a 3-0 lead in the third after winning 17 of 20 points. Sharapova is favourite to win the title after the early exits of defending champion and world No.1 Serena Williams and second seed Li Na.

She will play Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who beat France's Pauline Parmentier 6-4 6-2, in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Robert Woodward; editing by Toby Davis)