PARIS, June 3 Maria Sharapova again showed her resilience when she recovered from a poor start to down up-and-coming Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 1-6 7-5 6-1 and reach the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 2012 champion and last year's runner-up, who will meet either Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro or Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, lost the first four games as she conceded the first set before regaining her composure.

An early break in the second set was all the Russian needed to gather momentum and Muguruza, who knocked out holder Serena Williams in the second round, never recovered.

Sharapova wrapped it up on the second match point when Muguruza netted a forehand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)