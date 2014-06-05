PARIS, June 5 Maria Sharapova booked her place in the French Open final for the third year in a row when she beat up-and-coming Canadian Eugenie Bouchard 4-6 7-5 6-2 on Thursday.

The Russian seventh seed, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2012 and lost in last year's final, will take on either Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep or German Andrea Petkovic, the 28th seed.

Struggling with her serve, Sharapova, who is 18-1 on the red dirt this season, dropped the first set before playing deeper to level the contest, outrunning the 18th-seeded Bouchard in the third.

Sharapova has now won the last 19 matches in three sets she has played on clay since losing to Justine Henin in the third round at Roland Garros in 2010. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)