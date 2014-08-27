NEW YORK Aug 27 Russian fifth seed Maria Sharapova avoided adding her name to a growing list of U.S. Open upsets by rallying to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Alexandra Dulgheru on Wednesday and into the third round of the year's final grand slam.

Sharapova, the 2006 winner at Flushing Meadows, appeared out of sorts on blustery centre court that earlier claimed fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska, committing 22 unforced errors on way to dropping the first set to her 95th ranked Romanian opponent.

But in the second set the French Open champion slowly took charge, breaking Dulgheru to go up 4-2 before shifting into top gear and sweeping through five straight games to clinch the set and race to a 4-0 lead in the third.

Sharapova will next face the winner between American Madison Brengle and German Sabine Lisicki. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)