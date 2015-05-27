PARIS May 27 Defending champion Maria Sharapova moved easily into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-1 defeat of fellow Russian Vitalia Diatchenko on Wednesday.

The world number two, wearing a long-sleeved top despite the warm temperatures on Court Philippe Chatrier possibly due to the cold she has been suffering from, took a while to get into her stride but romped away from her 91st-ranked opponent.

Sharapova, who has won two of the last three French Opens and was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2013 final, broke serve in the first game but a double fault gifted Diatchenko a break back to 2-2.

Diatchenko then coughed up two double faults in the next game to hand the advantage back to Sharapova and another double fault brought a lukewarm first set to a conclusion.

Sharapova then powered through the second set in 35 minutes, offering up few errors.

Things will toughen up for the five-times grand slam champion in the next round when she faces Australia's Samantha Stosur, the runner-up in 2010 and twice a semi-finalist, who she beat in the fourth round last year. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)