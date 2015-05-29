Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
PARIS May 29 Defending French Open champion Maria Sharapova passed her first serious test with flying colours, dismissing Australian 26th seed Samantha Stosur 6-3 6-4 to reach the last 16 on Friday.
The second seed from Russia had too much poise and pace for Stosur, runner-up in 2010 and twice a semi-finalist, whose heavy top-spin game can be a handful on clay.
Sharapova, who played in the last three French Open finals, winning two, broke four times to seal a convincing win when Stosur fired a forehand wide.
The five-times grand slam champion will take on Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova for a quarter-final spot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad