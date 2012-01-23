MELBOURNE Jan 23 Maria Sharapova needed all of her experience to overcome a determined Sabine Lisicki 3-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Russian won the opening three games but suddenly lost her mojo as the German reeled off the next six games to seize the first set and seemingly all the momentum.

But Sharapova fought back in the second set and then scrapped tooth and nail in the third game of the third to hold serve before she broke 14th seed Lisicki in the sixth, which ultimately setting up her victory.

Sharapova will next meet countrywoman Ekaterina Makarova after the world number 56 caused the upset of the tournament by thrashing five-times champion Serena Williams 6-2 6-3. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more tennis stories