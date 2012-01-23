(Adds details, quotes)
* Sharapova wins 3-6 6-2 6-3
* Fourth seed to play Makarova in quarter-finals
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Maria Sharapova hammered
her way into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday
but only after some tense moments in a third-set decider when
Germany's Sabine Lisicki had her hanging on by her finger nails.
The fourth-seeded Russian had to blunt the powerful ground
strokes and blistering service returns of the 14th seeded
Lisicki and fought off five break points in the third game of
the final set to turn the match her way.
The Russian's confidence grew enough for her to break
Lisicki's serve in the sixth game of the set, which essentially
sealed the victory and she ran out a 3-6 6-2 6-3 winner.
The 24-year-old had walked onto Rod Laver Arena a heavy
favourite having conceded just five games in her previous three
matches and spent only three hours, 29 minutes on court.
In contrast, Lisicki had been hampered by an abdominal
injury that forced her to withdraw from the Auckland Classic
quarter-finals and out of Sydney altogether.
Knowing that old rival Serena Williams would not be waiting
for her in the quarter-finals after the American was bundled out
earlier by Ekaterina Makarova, Sharapova raced out to a 3-0 lead
and seemed destined for another early night.
Lisicki, however, finally found her range and reeled off six
successive games to win the first set when Sharapova blasted a
backhand service return well over the baseline.
A nervous looking Sharapova, well aware that if she did not
stop the momentum she would be joining Williams on an early
flight home, was in danger of losing her first service game of
the second set before she attacked the net twice and managed to
fight off the German and hold serve.
She then began to control the pace of the match, stopping
Lisicki's high-paced game to seal the second set in 42 minutes.
"She's a really solid player," Sharapova said of Lisicki,
who she beat in last year's Wimbledon semi-finals.
"If you play to her strengths, if you give her time that's
what she really does best, she gets a good strike on the ball
and can hit a good winner from any side of the court.
"But obviously I was trying to create those opportunities
where maybe she had to go for a little bit more and force the
errors out of her."
Lisicki attacked Sharapova's serve in the third set and held
five break points in the third game before Sharapova slammed a
forehand winner to hold and screeched a loud "Come On" before
she broke Lisicki in the sixth game that gave her the momentum
to win.
"I think it (when Sharapova held serve) was quite important,
but also the game where she broke me," Lisicki said.
"It was very close, the entire match. When the match is that
close, really every single point counts at that moment.
"I thought it was a very good game. Unfortunately she made
some great serves in the third set when I had breakpoints (and
there was) not much I could do there at that moment.
"But I kept fighting until the very last point, and
unfortunately it wasn't enough."
