MELBOURNE Jan 26 Maria Sharapova stood,
looked at the players' box, slammed both of her fists down in
celebration and let out an almighty roar of "Come on!"
The world number four had just saved two break points and
been taken to deuce four times before eventually holding serve
at 4-3 in the third set against second seed Petra Kvitova in
their Australian Open semi-final on Thursday.
That game proved the pivotal one in a 6-2 3-6 6-4 victory
over the Czech that swept Sharapova into her third final at
Melbourne Park against Victoria Azarenka.
"You know, she had so many opportunities in that third set,
and I just hung on," the 24-year-old told reporters.
"There were so many games where it was 15-40, love-30 on my
serve, and actually on those points ... I hit some really good
second serves.
"I think she wanted to step in and maybe go for it, and I
was smart about that."
The Russian needed all her experience against Kvitova, who
beat her in last year's Wimbledon final, after the left-hander
roared back into the match by taking the second set.
Neither woman was able to hold serve in the opener when
playing into the wind, Sharapova converting all three of her
break points, seizing a set lead after the Czech missed
backhand.
FAST PACE
"In the first set I felt like my pace hurt her a bit,"
Sharapova said. "I was just really aggressive. I didn't give her
a chance to really step in and do what she does really well."
Kvitova relaxed in the second set and raced to a 3-0 lead
and put three-times grand slam winner Sharapova under constant
pressure on her serve.
The Czech set up a deciding set with an ace down the centre
line and when she broke Sharapova for 2-1 she let out a loud
yelp of celebration.
Her joy was short-lived, Sharapova broke back immediately
and after weathering pressure in the fifth game and heavy fire
in the crucial seventh, nosed ahead at 5-4.
Kvitova's game then fell apart when serving to stay in the
match, double-faulting and then committing three unforced errors
to gift-wrap Sharapova victory.
"In the whole third set she was serving quite well and I
didn't feel like I had too many good looks on returns,"
Sharapova said.
"In the third set, that last game of the third, I really
managed to get some returns back."
