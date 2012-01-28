By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 28 Former world number one
Maria Sharapova spent three years working her way back near the
top of women's tennis following a shoulder injury in 2008.
In 82 shambolic minutes, as she lost the Australian Open to
Victoria Azarenka on Saturday, the Russian inspired little
confidence that she might ever reach her halcyon days again.
Fourth seed Sharapova's insipid 6-3 6-0 loss to the
22-year-old Belarusian followed her straight-sets thrashing by
Petra Kvitova in last year's Wimbledon final.
At Wimbledon at least, the hard-hitting Sharapova went down
fighting, despite being overpowered by a superior opponent.
Under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena, with a fourth
grand slam title to play for and the top ranking up for grabs,
the 24-year-old threw away the match.
Had as much time been devoted to her polished runner-up
speech as to her on-court strategy, Sharapova might have given
the large centre court crowd a better show than the error-strewn
performance served up.
Leading 2-0 against a grand-slam-final debutante looking
jumpy and nervous, Sharapova managed only one more game for the
match and signed off with a backhand blasted into the net, one
of 30 unforced errors.
With the game slipping away from her and Azarenka drawing
confidence from her opponent's profligacy, a change of approach
was needed to stall the third seed's charge.
The only adjustment the long-limbed Russian could produce,
however, was to blast the ball harder straight back at Azarenka,
if not halfway up the net or well out of the court.
EXCUSES OFFERED
The baffling display led reporters to offer excuses in her
post-match media conference. Was it nerves? Was it a bad
warm-up?
"I actually wasn't nervous, I was just making errors,"
Sharapova, whose leadup was clouded by injury, giggled.
"It's frustrating, but I have a pretty good head on my
shoulders in terms of having a good perspective on sport and
life.
"And as hard as it is and as much as you want to be the
champion, there's only one.
"I don't regret the work that I put in at all. Getting to
this stage is great for me, especially not having played matches
for three months.
"I honestly didn't know what to expect health-wise and
game-wise. You just don't know."
Sharapova burst into the spotlight as a 17-year-old when she
won Wimbledon in 2004 and she added the 2006 U.S. Open and 2008
Australian Open crowns before her 21st birthday.
The run to the Australian Open final will mean her ranking
rising to three next week, behind top-ranked Azarenka and fellow
baseline pounder Kvitova.
With women's tennis under fire from all quarters, with
critics targeting the rankings system and a lack of stand-out
champions, Sharapova remains in the hunt to reclaim the top
ranking she last held in June, 2008.
Despite her pledges to bounce back, the lop-sided defeat did
little to shake the perception of a lack of depth in the women's
game, however, with Serena Williams struggling for fitness and
Kim Clijsters playing out her valedictory year.
"I'm certainly happy with the level that I produced in the
six matches (before the final)," Sharapova said.
"Everything is still a work in progress, whether I won today
or not. It's still a moving train."
