NEW YORK Aug 31 Russian Maria Sharapova continued her imperious march through the draw at the U.S. Open as she crushed American college player Mallory Burdette 6-1 6-1 on Friday.

The French Open champion, winner in New York in 2006, needed just 58 minutes to send world number 252 Burdette packing.

"She's got a big solid game from the back and I wanted to take that away from her," Sharapova said. "It's good to go a round further than last year."

Sharapova, who has lost just seven games in her first three matches, now plays either another Russian, Nadia Petrova, or Czech Lucie Safarova. (Editing by Steve Ginsburg)