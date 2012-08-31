(Adds quotes and details)
By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK Aug 31 Maria Sharapova continued her
imperious march through the draw at the U.S. Open as she crushed
American college player Mallory Burdette 6-1 6-1 on Friday.
The French Open champion needed just 58 minutes to send
world number 252 Burdette packing.
"I expected her to play a big, solid match," said Sharapova,
the 2006 U.S. Open champion. "She came out, she has pretty huge
groundstrokes, and she likes to go for it.
"She's certainly somebody who could be dangerous if you give
her the time to do what she likes to do."
Burdette, a 21-year-old wild card entry into the tournament,
did not have time to do much of anything as she was swept off
the court in 58 minutes.
Sharapova, who has lost just seven games in her first three
matches, now plays Russian compatriot Nadia Petrova, a 6-4 7-5
winner over Czech Lucie Safarova.
Despite missing the hardcourt run-up to Flushing Meadows,
Sharapova is playing as well as anyone in the women's draw.
"I didn't know too much going into this event because I
hadn't played on hard in a few months," she said. "That made me
extra focused, and I wanted to really get going from the
beginning and be aggressive.
"Took a little bit of a break after Wimbledon and went home.
I kind of recharged a little bit. Certainly feel a lot more
energy than I did maybe after the French (Open)."
Sharapova said Petrova has "been playing really good
tennis."
"She's someone that likes the faster courts, especially in
New York," said Sharapova, who owns a 8-1 lifetime mark against
Petrova. "I have had some tough matches against her.
"Although I have a good record, they have always been really
tough and have gone to some three-setters, some tough
two-setters.
"She has a big game, great serve, a difficult opponent, but
I'm looking forward to that challenge."
