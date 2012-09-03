Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Maria Sharapova survived a major scare before beating Nadia Petrova 6-1 4-6 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.
The 19th-seeded Petrova led 2-0 in the third set when play was delayed because of rain in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sharapova, the Russian number three seed, has played 11 three-set matches this year and won them all.
She will next play France's 11th seed Marion Bartoli, who upset fifth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 1-6 6-2 6-0, in the quarter-finals.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.