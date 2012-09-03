NEW YORK, Sept 2 Maria Sharapova survived a major scare before beating Nadia Petrova 6-1 4-6 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The 19th-seeded Petrova led 2-0 in the third set when play was delayed because of rain in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sharapova, the Russian number three seed, has played 11 three-set matches this year and won them all.

She will next play France's 11th seed Marion Bartoli, who upset fifth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 1-6 6-2 6-0, in the quarter-finals.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)