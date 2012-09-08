By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Maria Sharapova was frustrated
by her three-set defeat to world number one Victoria Azarenka in
Friday's U.S. Open semi-final, but the Russian preferred to look
on the bright side.
"I'm looking forward to checking out the ice cream truck
that's around the corner from my hotel," she said after her
grand slam campaign ended one hurdle short of the final in a 3-6
6-2 6-4 loss.
"It's been haunting me."
Sharapova dominated many of the statistical categories in
the two-hour 42-minute match, blasting 44 winners to just 19 for
Azarenka and ripping eight aces to none for the Belarusian.
However, she neutralized those numbers with 42 unforced
errors compared to Azarenka's 19, while committing 10
double-faults.
The third-seeded Russian put her defeat down to her failure
to take opportunities and a weaker return of serve, especially
in the deciding set.
"In the third I think a lot of it had to do with the
returns. I didn't do much on her service games. She was winning
them pretty easy. On mine they were quite long and just making
too many errors not putting any pressure on her," Sharapova
said.
"So that's the most frustrating part."
Looking back on her year, 25-year-old Sharapova saw only
positives, having won the French Open to complete a career grand
slam and taken silver at the London Olympics.
"I'll take the results I had this year," she said of a
season which also included a runner-up finish at the Australian
Open, and returning to the world number one spot for four weeks
after her Roland Garros triumph.
"When I do think about it, I'm so lucky that I get to play
this sport, that I love playing it still, and that I feel like I
have a lot in me.
"I'm number three in the world right now and was back at
number one, winning grand slams again, so it's certainty a great
feeling."
And then there was the delayed reward to treat herself to
after leaving the National Tennis Center.
"Vanilla with rainbow sprinkles," she said with a wistful
sigh when asked what she would be ordering.
