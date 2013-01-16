MELBOURNE Jan 16 A rampaging Maria Sharapova doled out a second consecutive double-bagel win at the Australian Open on Wednesday, hammering Japan's Misaki Doi 6-0 6-0 to storm into the third round of the year's first grand slam.

Second seed Sharapova opened her campaign on Monday with the same scoreline against fellow Russian Olga Puchkova and completed 92nd-ranked Doi's humiliation in 47 minutes.

Doi, raising ironic cheers from the crowd at Hisense Arena with every point she won late in the contest, surrendered the match by slamming a shot into the net to hand Sharapova a virtual walkover.

Sharapova will next play Venus Williams or Alize Cornet in the third round as she bids for a fifth grand slam and second at Melbourne Park.

