MELBOURNE Jan 29 Second seed Maria Sharapova advanced to her fourth Australian Open final with a 6-3 6-2 victory over fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova on Thursday.

Sharapova will now meet the winner of the all-American final between top seed Serena Williams and teenager Madison Keys, who play next on Rod Laver Arena.

