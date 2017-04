PARIS, June 1 Defending champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the French Open in the fourth round following a 7-6(3) 6-4 defeat by Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova on Monday.

The Russian second seed had played the last three finals at Roland Garros, winning in 2012 and 2014. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)