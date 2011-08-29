NEW YORK Aug 29 Former champion Maria Sharapova survived a first-round scare before roaring back to beat British teenager Heather Watson 3-6 7-5 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 19-year-old Watson, the U.S. Open junior singles champion two years ago, took advantage of some erratic play from the third-seeded Russian and looked poised for an upset at 5-5 in the second set before Sharapova raised her game.

Hitting with added ferocity, the 2006 champion made her 104th-ranked opponent race from side-to-side and eventually wore her out in two hours 34 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Sharapova will play either Anastasiya Yakimova of Belarus or Noppawan Lertcheewakarn of Thailand in the second round. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Frank Pingue. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)