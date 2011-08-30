* Sharapova roars back to beat 2009 junior champion
Watson
* Big-hitting Russian hits 41 winners, makes 58 errors
(adds details, quotes, byline)
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Former champion Maria Sharapova
survived a first-round scare before roaring back to beat
talented British teenager Heather Watson 3-6 7-5 6-3 at the U.S.
Open on Monday.
"No doubt that was one of the toughest (first-round) matches
that I've had," the third seed and 2006 winner said.
The 19-year-old Watson, U.S. Open junior singles champion
two years ago, took advantage of erratic play from the Russian
by extending the rallies and appeared poised for an upset at 5-5
in the second set before Sharapova raised her game.
Hitting with added ferocity deep into the corners, Sharapova
moved her 104th-ranked opponent from side-to-side and eventually
wore her out in two hours 34 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium
court.
"She is a great up-and-coming player," said Sharapova, who
produced 41 winners, primarily off her forehand, but also
committed a whopping 58 unforced errors. "She played really
smart in the first set and I was making too many errors."
Urging herself on, world number four Sharapova held from
30-30 to grab a 6-5 lead in the second set and then induced
Watson to net a backhand to push the match to a third set.
The 24-year-old Sharapova raced to a 3-0 lead in the third
set but Watson battled back to 4-3 with a service break.
The three-times grand slam winner then put the hammer down,
closing the match when Watson sailed a backhand long.
The victory improved Sharapova's record in three-set matches
this year to 12-0, but it might have heralded a coming-out party
for the young Briton.
"I had a lot of fun today in my match," said Watson. It's
what I want to do. I want to be out there on the big courts
playing the top players."
The New York crowd, always enamoured with the underdog,
cheered on Watson, who was surprised by all the support.
"I absolutely loved the atmosphere today," she said. "I
thought everyone was going to be supporting Maria.
"I had a lot of support. I heard some people calling me
Cinderella, all sorts of stuff. And just when they were chanting
my name, I kind of got the goosebumps."
Sharapova next plays Anastasiya Yakimova of Belarus, a 6-0
4-6 6-3 winner against Noppawan Lertcheewakarn of Thailand.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslinks:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories