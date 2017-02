NEW YORK, Sept 2 Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the U.S. Open on Friday by Italian Flavia Pennetta.

Pennetta, seeded 26th, won the third round match 6-3 3-6 6-4 and will now play China's Peng Shuai in the next round.

