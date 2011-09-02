* Commits 60 unforced errors in third-round loss
* First loss in a three-set match this year
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Maria Sharapova was knocked
out of the U.S. Open on Friday by Italian Flavia Pennetta after
the former champion's notoriously shaky serve let her down when
it mattered most.
The Russian twice clawed her way back from a seemingly
hopeless position to give herself the chance of winning when
she threw it away, losing the third-round match 6-3 3-6 6-4.
Needing to hold serve to stay alive, the third seed double
faulted twice, bringing her tally for the match to 12 along
with 60 unforced errors.
Statistics do not always tell the story but in this case,
the numbers provided a damning assessment of the root cause of
her defeat.
"Um, yeah, I made way too many unforced errors," Sharapova
conceded. "When you get yourself back in a position where you
can win again and start making errors, it's just too
inconsistent to win the match against her."
Sharapova won the U.S. Open in 2006 but has not won a grand
slam title since the 2008 Australian Open and faces a mighty
challenge scaling those heights again despite making steady
improvements since returning from injury.
She made the final at Wimbledon in July, won a lead-up
tournament in Cincinnati and has lost none of her fighting
qualities but it has been lean times in the majors for the
former world number one.
Sharapova had won all 12 three-set matches she played this
year and could not hide her disappointment after coming from a
set down then 4-1 behind in the final set to get to 4-4.
"Losing isn't fun for anyone because we work to win," said
Sharapova. "We don't work to try to lose. So when we're faced
with a position where we can win and we didn't in the end, it's
tough."
For Pennetta, a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows in
2008 and 2009 who is seeded 26th, it was a moment to savour as
she celebrated her victory on a baking hot day inside the
Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"This one is one of the best victories in my career, and is
gonna be like this forever," she said. "It's a good moment. I'm
really happy right now but it's just a match. It's over, and I
have to be focused for the next one."
Pennetta's next opponent is China's Peng Shuai, the 13th
seed, who advanced with a 6-4 7-6 win over Julia Goerges of
Germany.
"She's really aggressive in her game. She serves really
good. I have to be really aggressive and try to move her a
lot," said Pennetta. "I can say a lot of things, but now I just
want to enjoy this moment really."
