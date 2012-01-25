* Sharapova set up semi against Kvitova
* Makarova fails to build on Williams win
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Russia's Maria Sharapova
booked her spot in the last four of the Australian Open on
Wednesday with a surprisingly straightforward 6-2 6-3 win over
compatriot Ekaterina Makarova.
Makarova had stunned five-times champion Serena Williams in
the fourth round but her performance against the world number
four was a major let down as Sharapova closed out the win in a
little under 90 minutes.
She will now get the chance to avenge her 2011 Wimbledon
final defeat to Petra Kvitova after the Czech bounced Italian
Sara Errani out in their earlier quarter-final encounter.
"I thought she was going to play really well today coming
off a big win, probably her biggest in her career," Sharapova
said.
"It was just really important for me to not give her much of
a look at the open court."
Sharapova, who won the last of her three grand slams at
Melbourne Park in 2008, swarmed all over Makarova's weak second
serve and routinely swatted them back faster than they came at
her.
The Melbourne Park crowd have given fellow primal screamer
Victoria Azarenka a hard time throughout the tournament but they
were more forgiving of the Sharapova shrieks, which assaulted
eardrums anywhere in the vicinity of Rod Laver Arena.
Sharapova had too much juice on her serve for Makarova to
return with any venom and the former number one faced just two
break points in the match.
One of those break points came with a 4-2 lead in the first
set, but Sharapova averted the danger with an ace then crushed a
forehand winner to take a three-game lead and broke Makarova
again to seal the set.
GRAND SLAM PRIORITY
Makarova was more successful on her second break point early
in the second set, keeping the ball alive long enough to bang a
backhand across court and go 2-1 up.
However, with Makarova unable to get enough first serves in,
Sharapova pounced on the weaker second serve to break straight
back and went on to win the next three games.
Sharapova put the match away in the ninth game, forcing her
opponent into another error from the baseline.
World number one Caroline Wozniacki's exit from the
tournament at the hands of Kim Clijsters means Sharapova,
Kvitova or Azarenka will claim the top ranking by the end of the
year's first grand slam.
Sharapova said winning grand slams were her priority.
"I think I've been fortunate enough to be in that position
before. I think the girls that are trying to get that position
haven't been in that position before," she said.
"It's a little bit different because I feel like I've
experienced both things in my career, winning grand slams and
being number one in the world. You can't compare the two.
"I try to improve in order to win grand slams. The more
grand slams you win, the better your ranking is going to be."
