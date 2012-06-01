PARIS, June 1 The whole world has gone gaga over Twitter but Maria Sharapova thinks she is too boring to become a 'Twit'.

"I think it's too much for me. I mean, I'm bored with myself on a daily basis, and I think if I'm bored, like eating a bowl of pasta, I don't need to let the world know that I'm at this restaurant eating a bowl of pasta," the richest woman in sport told reporters referring to the social networking site.

Had she joined the Twitter revolution, the popular Russian could have built up the kind of following enjoyed by singer Lady Gaga, who has more than 25 million followers.

But with her fingers already working overtime sending text messages, the 25-year-old Sharapova does not want to strain her joints any further.

"I feel like it's very - just too much every day to tweet and to write. I write enough texts a day. I can't even imagine what it would be like if I would tweet constantly," grinned Sharapova, who will face China's Peng Shuai in the French Open third round.

"I'm like, I'm getting arthritis in my thumbs. I already text so much, it's embarrassing."

However, she has not completely shunned social networking sites, as there is one medium she has embraced.

"I have Facebook, which I love to write about, but for me Facebook is more like a travel journal than anything else.

"I have already seven million fans that I have no idea where they came from or who they are.

"I just like to write a lot, so I like to make it fun and very easygoing. It's not going to be, you know, like science.

"So I have fun with it. I take a lot more pictures now than I used to, because I feel like I want to share it on my Facebook rather than anywhere else." (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)