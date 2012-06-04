By Toby Davis
| PARIS, June 4
PARIS, June 4 Injured, lonely and without a
coach, Yaroslava Shvedova climbed a psychological mountain to
oust the defending champion from the French Open on Monday.
Ranked 142nd in the world, the Kazakh came through the
qualifying competition to etch her name permanently in the
narrative of this year's tournament by dumping out seventh seed
Li Na 3-6 6-2 6-0.
The bespectacled doubles specialist smiled from ear to ear
as she addressed the media and explained how the result
represented a remarkable turnaround after an annus horribilis.
At the start of 2011, a scan showed the 24-year-old had
damaged the meniscus in her knee and needed surgery.
"I had a very long recovery and when I came back my knee was
bothering me for half a year," she told reporters.
"Then my coach left and I had some tough periods mentally as
well and I was very down and lonely."
Shvedova, who won grand slam doubles titles at Wimbledon and
the U.S. Open in 2010, was forced to go back to the lower level
futures tour in order to regain fitness and rebuild her battered
confidence.
It was a different atmosphere for someone used to the big
stages but it had the desired effect.
"It was a nice atmosphere. There were no superstars and we
were like a big family," added Shvedova.
"There were a lot of nice people there. I kept playing those
tournaments because of the atmosphere and the people."
Things are looking up now for Shvedova who next faces
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals at Roland
Garros.
"Since September I have got a new coach (Argentine Emiliano
Redondi) and he has helped me a lot," she said. "This year we
set a goal to get my ranking back up and I have been working
hard.
"I have a great team around me and (I am) working with a
psychologist and fitness coaches. I am very thankful to my team.
"It's not only my work, it's teamwork," added Shvedova.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)