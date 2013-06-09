PARIS, June 9 Match statistics from Rafa Nadal's 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over David Ferrer in the men's singles finals at the French Open on Sunday: Nadal Ferrer Aces 5 1 Double faults 2 5 1st serve percentage 70 62 Fastest serve 201 kph 197 kph Net points won 13 of 17 (76 %) 10 of 14 (71 %) Break points won 8 of 16 (50 %) 3 of 12 (25 %) Winners 35 22 Unforced errors 25 35 Match duration: two hours, 16 minutes (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)