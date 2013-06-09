UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
PARIS, June 9 Match statistics from Rafa Nadal's 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over David Ferrer in the men's singles finals at the French Open on Sunday: Nadal Ferrer Aces 5 1 Double faults 2 5 1st serve percentage 70 62 Fastest serve 201 kph 197 kph Net points won 13 of 17 (76 %) 10 of 14 (71 %) Break points won 8 of 16 (50 %) 3 of 12 (25 %) Winners 35 22 Unforced errors 25 35 Match duration: two hours, 16 minutes (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Miyu Kato (Japan) beat 2-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 2-6 6-1 6-3 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Han Xinyun (China) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 7-5 6-1 6-Wang Qiang (China) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) beat 3-Caroline Garcia (France) 7-5 6-2 Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (
