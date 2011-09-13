NEW YORK, Sept 12 Match statistics for Novak Djokovic's 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-1 win over Rafa Nadal in the men's singles final at the U.S. Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding).

1-Djokovic (Serbia) 2-Nadal (Spain) 1st Serve % 84 of 127 = 66% 96 of 141 = 68% Aces 7 2 Double Faults 1 3 Unforced Errors 51 37 Winning % on 1st Serve 55 of 84 = 65% 50 of 96 = 52% Winning % on 2nd Serve 19 of 43 = 44% 19 of 45 = 42% Winners 55 32 Break Point Conversions 11 of 26 = 42% 6 of 14 = 43% Net Approaches 31 of 47 = 66% 13 of 17 = 76% Total Points Won 146 122 Fastest Serve Speed 126 MPH 128 MPH Match time: four hours and 10 minutes

