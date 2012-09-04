By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Sam Stosur battled back from a
set down, from down a break in the third set and down 4-0 in a
climactic tiebreak before relinquishing her U.S. Open crown on
Tuesday in a loss that convinced her another grand slam title is
possible.
The Australian, who beat Serena Williams last year for her
first grand slam, powered back to 5-5 in the third-set decider,
just two points from the semi-finals, before the next two points
gave world number one Victoria Azarenka a 6-1 4-6 7-6 victory.
"That proves to me that I am capable of doing it," Stosur
said after her rousing comeback produced high drama and cheers
for her on Arthur Ashe Stadium court. "To have another showing
here at the Open like this, it for sure gives me confidence to
think that maybe one day I can do it again."
Stosur entered the match having lost all six previous
matches against the deep-hitting baseliner in straight sets, but
with her back to the wall on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Australian
began finding the corners with her big groundstrokes.
"I guess going into a match like that where you've never
beaten a player before, you've got to just play well and really
get everything out of yourself that you can," said Stosur.
"That's what I did today and just came up short. It's
disappointing, but at least I know that I came within a whisker
of getting there today."
After clawing back to level the tension-packed match at 5-5
in the third-set tiebreaker, seventh-seeded Stosur hit a net
cord ball that sat up for Azarenka, who sliced a drop shot
winner over the net to reach match point.
Azarenka then ripped a deep groundstroke that brushed the
line and drew a wide backhand from Stosur that ended the
thriller after two hours 23 minutes.
"There's always going to be disappointment when you lose in
the quarters of the U.S. Open, but I have to say I'm really
pleased with the way I played," said Stosur. "I thought it was a
really, really good match ... I gave it everything I had."
