NEW YORK Aug 25 Australia's Sam Stosur said she wanted to take her time before deciding on a new coach after splitting with her long term mentor just before the U.S. Open.

The 2011 U.S. Open champion conceded that the timing of her separation from Dave Taylor was "strange" but said she was in no rush to find a permanent replacement.

Stosur is working with Australia's Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik during the U.S. Open, starting on Monday, but said she had not even thought about her long-terms plans.

"I didn't have anything in place. It just happened last week," Stosur told reporters at Flushing Meadows.

"She will help me here, and after this tournament I will kind of assess what I want to do, who maybe it can be, and go from there.

"But there is no one in particular at the moment."

Stosur and Taylor worked together for nearly six years and formed a successful partnership, with Stosur reaching the French Open final in 2010 before breaking through to win her maiden grand slam in New York the following season.

The Australian went almost two years before winning any other tournaments but ended her drought in California earlier this month, beating Victoria Azarenka in the final at Carlsbad.

But just a week later, the 29-year-old announced she and Taylor were parting ways, even though the U.S. Open was approaching.

"I think we both were kind of feeling that we'd almost come to the end. Unfortunately, it happened to be last week," Stosur explained.

I don't think either of us would have wanted it to happen right then, and obviously with winning that tournament, makes it seem a little bit strange.

"But I think we both felt that it was time, and you know, if something's time is up, then you've kind of got to call it a day."

Despite the unusual timing of the split, the 11th seed said she was confident of a strong showing at the scene of her greatest success.

"It's fantastic coming back here. I guess it's the second year coming back to the site of where I have had my best tennis moment," she said.

"So I think no matter what lead up you've had, however you feel, you can walk in here and think this is pretty cool and relive all those great memories and hopefully make them all happen again." (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Gene Cherry)