By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 14 Sam Stosur confirmed her
potential with a long-awaited grand slam crown at the U.S. Open
but she will confront her mental demons once again at Melbourne
Park where the burden of expectation has often left her cowering
like a rabbit in the headlights.
The Australian number one's emphatic win over Serena
Williams on the American's stomping ground at Flushing Meadows
in September has ratcheted up the pressure again, with local
fans expectant of a first home champion since Chris Lewis's 1978
triumph in the women's singles.
Despite gleaning confidence from joining the grand slam
club, world number six Stosur has appeared as brittle as ever on
Australian soil, bundled out early in both the Brisbane and
Sydney warm-up events.
Unlike many on the tour, the plainspoken Queenslander has
never shied away from discussing her stage-fright in Melbourne,
where she has never passed the fourth round in nine appearances.
"I definitely analyse it, talk about it, assess what
happened out on court and why, all that kind of thing," Stosur
said of her disappointing leadup, which included a straight sets
loss in Sydney to Italy's Francesca Schiavone, her 2010 French
Open final nemesis.
"Kind of once we've had that talk, then, yeah, you don't
want to dwell on anything too negative.
"You can't dwell on anything that you weren't happy about
for too long. Yeah, take what you can out of it, do whatever you
need to change, if you need to change anything."
For Stosur, a muscular 27-year-old with a killer forehand,
that amounts to easing the pressure on herself and consulting a
psychologist at the Australian Institute of Sport.
Stosur said she had been in touch with Ruth Anderson, the
psychologist she credited for turning her game around when she
reached a low ebb early last year.
"I think at the end of the day I just need to worry about
playing good tennis," she said.
"That's what I've been trying to do on the practice courts
since then and not get too caught up in, you know, is it
absolutely perfect, all that kind of thing.
"It's hard to always play perfect. Maybe when you're a
little bit stressed, that's what you're always looking for.
"You can go out there and play well; it doesn't have to be
perfect. Give a hundred percent, compete hard. If I can do that
then, yeah, I'll be happy."
VERY WELL
Stosur will play world number 60 Sorana Cirstea of Romania
in the first round but faces a tough road to the second week.
Russian 29th seed Nadia Petrova is a potential third-round
opponent which could be followed by a possible fourth-round
clash with ninth seed Marion Bartoli of France.
At least she has another high-profile Australian taking away
some of the spotlight in Bernard Tomic, the 37th-ranked teenager
whose Wimbledon quarter-finals appearance last year has boosted
local hopes of a men's contender in the draw.
Stosur said she would not be giving the plucky 19-year-old
any tips in how to soak up the home-town pressure.
"No. I'm still trying to work all that out myself, get used
to it," she said. "Bernard has a different personality to me. He
seems to handle it quite well. He obviously thrives on all the
attention that he gets.
"He's obviously done very, very well so far. I'm sure that's
going to continue."
