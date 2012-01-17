* Stosur fails again at Melbourne Park
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 17 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur
crumbled once again under the huge weight of local expectation
to crash out of the Australian Open 7-6 6-3 at the hands of
Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the first round on Tuesday.
Sixth seed Stosur, who has never been past the fourth round
at Melbourne Park, battled gamely at the end to stave off defeat
but will rue 33 unforced errors against an aggressive opponent
on a sun-baked and windy Rod Laver Arena.
"There's not any other word for it but a total
disappointment," Stosur told a news conference, fighting back
the tears at times.
"It's not through lack of trying or not wanting it or
anything like that. That's sport. Unfortunately you can't pick
and choose when it's all going to happen for you."
Cirstea, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in
2009, found the lines with her looping forehands to keep Stosur
on the back foot and was ruthless when she came into the net.
The 21-year-old sealed the victory on her fourth match point
when Stosur went long after 91 minutes to leave Australia's
search for a first women's champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978
almost certainly destined to continue for another year.
"It's a big win but I'm keeping my feet on the ground
because I know today I went on the court with no pressure, she
had the pressure," said Cirstea.
"I had nothing to lose. So I think that kind of made me just
go out there and enjoy it."
Stosur had spoken about how her Flushing Meadows triumph
would enable her to better deal with the pressure of being the
leading home hope but early exits in Brisbane and Sydney warm-up
events told another tale.
"I think for sure it affects you physically," she admitted.
"That's probably the easiest sign for the outside people to see.
"You tighten up, your shoulders do get tight, you don't hit
through the ball.
"When anyone's nervous, I think the first thing that goes is
your footwork. You don't move your feet as well. Once that
breaks down, it's easy for other things to start breaking down."
The 27-year-old started well enough when Cirstea double
faulted to concede her first service game but the 59th ranked
Romanian matched her break for break throughout the opening set
to bring up a tiebreak.
Cirstea raced away to seal it 7-2 with a thumping ace and
broke again to open the second set when the Australian smacked a
backhand onto the net cord and out of play.
Stosur broke back immediately but her opponent was now
brimming with confidence and, despite a flutter of nerves on her
first two match points, secured a second-round fixture against
Pole Urszula Radwanska or American qualifier Alison Riske.
"I'm probably very close to crying, having a really awful
night," said Stosur. "It's hard to suppress those emotions when
it means so much to you.
"All you can do is come back next year and keep trying."
