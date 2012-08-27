Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
NEW YORK, Aug 27 - Australia's Sam Stosur made an impressive start to her U.S. Open title defence on Monday as she blitzed Croatia's Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 to reach the second round.
The seventh seed won the first 19 points against the world number 64 and hit 10 aces as she cruised to victory in just 51 minutes.
Stosur lost in the first round of the Australian Open and the Olympics and was beaten in round two at Wimbledon.
But the 28-year-old showed no signs of nerves and now plays Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland or Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania. (Writing by Simon Cambers; Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.