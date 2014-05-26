PARIS May 26 Samantha Stosur won her first match at the French Open on Monday with five stitches in her leg after misjudging a jump in the gym.

The Australian, winner of the U.S. Open in 2011, played with heavy strapping on her leg against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig but she showed few signs of discomfort in a 6-1 6-1 victory.

"I had an accident in the gym on Wednesday night and cut my leg pretty bad. I've got a guard on there so that if I hit myself it's not going to hurt so bad," Stosur said.

"I was doing some box jumps, and I actually don't know how I managed to do it, but I missed it and landed straight on my leg, on the edge.

"I didn't know what I had done. I thought it was really bad. So I saw everything flashing before my eyes.

"But when I went to the hospital and the doctor stitched me up, he said I will be fine. But I guess you don't know until you have a couple of days go by."

She was asked if much blood was shed. "Yeah, a bit," she replied. "Enough for me not to want to do it again." (Reporting By Robert Woodward; Editing by Julien Pretot)