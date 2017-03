PARIS May 27 Former runner-up Samantha Stosur raced into the third round of the French Open with a 6-0 6-1 victory over France's Amandine Hesse on Wednesday.

The 26th-seeded Australian, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2010 and the last four on two other occasions, had way too much power and pace for the 22-year-old wild card.

Hesse, the world number 272, was heading for a 'double bagel' at 6-0 5-0 but a crosscourt volley saved her from utter humiliation on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Stosur, who next faces either defending champion Maria Sharapova or her Russian compatriot Vitalia Diatchenko, wrapped up the contest in the following game with a forehand winner. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)