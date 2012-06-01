PARIS, June 1 U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur slugged her way through to the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Russian Nadia Petrova in a baseline battle on Friday.

Australian sixth seed Stosur, the runner-up at Roland Garros two years ago, wasted little time and energy seeing off Petrova, who turns 30 next week, on Court One.

Though Stosur was a model of efficiency, the match had few highlights and one front-row spectator could be seen nodding off in his seat.

The 28-year-old Stosur now faces American Sloane Stephens, who beat Mathilde Johansson, the last Frenchwoman left in the draw, 6-3 6-2. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)