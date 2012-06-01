Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
PARIS, June 1 U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur slugged her way through to the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Russian Nadia Petrova in a baseline battle on Friday.
Australian sixth seed Stosur, the runner-up at Roland Garros two years ago, wasted little time and energy seeing off Petrova, who turns 30 next week, on Court One.
Though Stosur was a model of efficiency, the match had few highlights and one front-row spectator could be seen nodding off in his seat.
The 28-year-old Stosur now faces American Sloane Stephens, who beat Mathilde Johansson, the last Frenchwoman left in the draw, 6-3 6-2. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)