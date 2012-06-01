(Adds quotes)

PARIS, June 1 U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur slugged her way through to the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Russian Nadia Petrova in a baseline battle on Friday.

Australian sixth seed Stosur, the runner-up at Roland Garros two years ago, wasted little time and energy seeing off Petrova, who turns 30 next week, on Court One.

Though Stosur was a model of efficiency, the match had few highlights and one front-row spectator could be seen nodding off in his seat.

The two women had played seven times before, with Petrov winning five, so the 28-year-old Stosur had worked out her game plan thoroughly.

"We have had some pretty long matches in the past and she had got the better of me a lot of times," said Stosur, who beat Petrov at the same stage in New York last September in the longest women's match at the U.S. Open since the introduction of the tiebreak.

"I knew what I wanted to do, I stuck to the plan and was able to...execute it very well," added Stosur. "I thought today was very, very solid and a good match."

Stosur now faces American Sloane Stephens, who beat Mathilde Johansson, the last Frenchwoman left in the draw, 6-3 6-2.