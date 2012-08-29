NEW YORK, Aug 29 - Defending champion Sam Stosur stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, crushing Edina Gallovits-Hall of Romania 6-3 6-0.

The Australian, who clinched her only grand slam singles title in New York last year, dominated world number 135 Gallovits-Hallas as she wrapped up the match in exactly one hour.

Gallovits-Hall had qualified for the main draw but was outgunned from the start by the power of a confident Stosur.

The Australian ripped through the second set to clinch a convincing victory and will next play American Varvara Lepchenko. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)