NEW YORK Aug 31 Australia's Samantha Stosur
came through the first real test of her title defence as she
beat American Varvara Lepchenko 7-6 6-2 to reach the fourth
round on Friday.
The first set was a dogfight but the seventh seed took the
tiebreak and then lifted her game to romp through the second
set.
Stosur was broken in the opening game of the match, setting
the tone for a gruelling first set, which lasted 59 minutes.
But the Australian snatched it 7-5 to move ahead and with
the pressure off, she ran through the second to reach the last
16.
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)