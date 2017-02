PARIS, June 1 Australian veteran Sam Stosur battled into her fourth French Open semi final on Wednesday, beating 102nd-ranked Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova 6-4 7-6(6) after a dramatic turnaround in the second set tiebreak.

Pironkova came close to taking a grip on the match when she held three break points for a 5-2 lead in the first set, but the number 21 seed launched an impressive comeback by winning the next five points.

The 32-year-old Stosur, who lost the 2010 Paris final to Italy's Francesca Schiavone, also showed her greater experience in the second set, winning the decisive tiebreak 8-6 after chasing down a 5-1 deficit.

In the semi-final she will face Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, who ended the run of another low-ranked player, 108th-ranked American Shelby Rogers. (Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Pritha Sarkar)