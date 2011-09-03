Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
- NEW YORK, Sept 2 Australian Sam Stosur beat Russian Nadia Petrova 7-6 6-7 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open in a three hour, 16 minute battle on Friday in the tournament's longest women's match of the tie-break era.
Ninth seed Stosur, a quarter-finalist in New York last year, had chances to close out a hard-fought tussle in the second set, but Petrova, the 24th seed, saved two match points and won the tiebreak 7-5 to force a third set.
Then it was Stosur's turn to rally back. Down a break in the third set, the Australian drew level at 4-4 with a service break in the eighth game.
A confident hold at love gave Stosur a 6-5 lead, and she finally finished off Petrova on her fifth match point to advance to a match against another Russian, 25th seed Maria Kirilenko.
Stosur, who saved four match points herself against Elena Dementieva last year to reach the quarters, ripped 48 winners but also made 44 unforced errors.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.